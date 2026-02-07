Skip to main content
Le Moyne wins 86-84 over Saint Francis

By AP News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jakai Sanders had 20 points in Le Moyne’s 86-84 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Sanders added five rebounds and nine assists for the Dolphins (12-13, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Shilo Jackson scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds. Tennessee Rainwater shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Skylar Wicks finished with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Red Flash (6-17, 4-6). Zion Russell added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Saint Francis. Victor Payne had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

