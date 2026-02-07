Le Moyne wins 86-84 over Saint Francis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jakai Sanders had 20 points in Le Moyne’s 86-84 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Sanders added five rebounds and nine assists for the Dolphins (12-13, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Shilo Jackson scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds. Tennessee Rainwater shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Skylar Wicks finished with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Red Flash (6-17, 4-6). Zion Russell added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Saint Francis. Victor Payne had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press