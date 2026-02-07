Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure takes down Fordham 70-67

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 23 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Fordham 70-67 on Saturday.

Simmons had five assists for the Bonnies (14-10, 3-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cayden Charles scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Andrew Osasuyi had 12 points.

The Rams (12-12, 3-8) were led by Roor Akhuar, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Dejour Reaves added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Fordham. Abass Bodija also had 11 points.

Charles scored 12 points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into the break trailing 34-33. Charles scored the final six points for Saint Bonaventure to finish off the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

