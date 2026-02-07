Skip to main content
Cleveland has triple-double and Liberty beats Missouri State 79-76 for 14th straight win

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Cleveland recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as Liberty defeated Missouri State 79-76 on Saturday for the Flames’ 14th straight win.

Cleveland was 8-of-13 shooting. Brett Decker Jr. shot 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in scoring 20 points for the Flames (20-3, 12-0 Conference USA). Josh Smith had 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor. Colin Porter scored 10 second-half points.

Keith Palek III led the Bears (13-10, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Missouri State. Kobi Williams finished with 11 points.

Liberty used a 22-2 second-half run to break a 42-42 tie and take the lead at 64-44 with 13:33 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

