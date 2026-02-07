Skip to main content
No. 11 Kansas beats Utah 71-59 with top-ranked Arizona looming Monday

By AP News
Utah Kansas Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 11 Kansas beat Utah 71-59 on Saturday to take a seven-game winning streak into its Monday night home showdown with top-ranked Arizona.

Trey White added 16 points for Kansas (18-5, 8-2 Big 12). Darryn Peterson had 14. and Melvin Council 11.

Keanu Dawes led Utah (9-14, 1-9) with 20 points. Terrence Brown added 16. and Don McHenry had 12. The Utes have list five straight.

The Jayhawks led 38-31 at halftime and didn’t take a double-digit lead until Council hit a short jumper midway through the second half. That was part of a 10-0 run, capped by a thunderous dunk by Peterson that made it 60-44.

Up next

Utah: Hosts No. 8 Houston on Tuesday night.

Kansas: Hosts No. 1 Arizona on Monday night.

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

