Navy wins 82-73 over American

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe scored 22 points as Navy beat American 82-73 on Saturday.

Kehoe also contributed 10 rebounds for the Midshipmen (19-6, 11-1 Patriot League). Donovan Draper added 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four steals, and Austin Benigni finished with 13 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Midshipmen.

Greg Jones led the way for the Eagles (13-12, 6-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Julen Iturbe added 15 points and four assists, and Madden Collins had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Navy entered halftime up 39-35. Kehoe paced the Midshipmen in first-half scoring with 14 points. Navy pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 61-53 with 7:22 remaining in the half. Draper scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press