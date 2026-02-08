Patterson scores 20 off the bench, Hofstra knocks off Towson 71-49

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y (AP) — Biggie Patterson’s 20 points off of the bench helped Hofstra to a 71-49 victory against Towson on Saturday.

Patterson shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Pride (16-9, 7-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Cruz Davis scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Preston Edmead had 13 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.

Tyler Tejada finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (13-12, 5-7). Jaquan Womack added seven points and two blocks for Towson.

Hofstra took the lead for good with 16:24 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-20 at halftime, with Patterson racking up 14 points. Hofstra was outscored by Towson in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Davis led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.