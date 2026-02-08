Davis and James Madison defeat Toledo 73-71

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 18 points and Justin McBride secured the victory with a free throw with 20 seconds left as James Madison knocked off Toledo 73-71 on Saturday.

Davis shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Bradley Douglas shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points.

The Rockets (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) were led by Leroy Blyden Jr., who posted 24 points and five assists. Sonny Wilson added 20 points, four assists and two steals for Toledo. Austin Parks finished with 11 points.

James Madison went into halftime tied with Toledo 32-32. Davis scored nine points in the half. Douglas scored a team-high 10 points for James Madison in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press