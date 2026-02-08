Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Davis and James Madison defeat Toledo 73-71

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 18 points and Justin McBride secured the victory with a free throw with 20 seconds left as James Madison knocked off Toledo 73-71 on Saturday.

Davis shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Bradley Douglas shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points.

The Rockets (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) were led by Leroy Blyden Jr., who posted 24 points and five assists. Sonny Wilson added 20 points, four assists and two steals for Toledo. Austin Parks finished with 11 points.

James Madison went into halftime tied with Toledo 32-32. Davis scored nine points in the half. Douglas scored a team-high 10 points for James Madison in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.