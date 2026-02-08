Long Island wins 61-54 over Stonehill

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 17 points in Long Island’s 61-54 victory against Stonehill on Saturday.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Sharks (16-8, 10-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor. Greg Gordon had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Shadrak Lasu added 11 rebounds and three points.

Davante Hackett led the Skyhawks (9-16, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Ridvan Tutic added 11 rebounds, nine points and two steals for Stonehill. Chas Stinson finished with nine points and three blocks.

