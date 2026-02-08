Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Long Island wins 61-54 over Stonehill

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 17 points in Long Island’s 61-54 victory against Stonehill on Saturday.

Davis added seven rebounds for the Sharks (16-8, 10-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor. Greg Gordon had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Shadrak Lasu added 11 rebounds and three points.

Davante Hackett led the Skyhawks (9-16, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Ridvan Tutic added 11 rebounds, nine points and two steals for Stonehill. Chas Stinson finished with nine points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.