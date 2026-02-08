Tennessee State hands Western Illinois 14th straight loss with 83-56 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antoine Lorick III scored 18 points as Tennessee State cruised past Western Illinois 83-56 on Saturday, handing the Leathernecks a 14th straight loss.

Lorick shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (16-8, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jabrion Spikes also scored 16 — on 7-for-8 shooting.

Lucas Lorenzen finished with 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Leathernecks (4-21, 0-14). Makai Kvamme added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press