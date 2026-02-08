Alfred Worrell Jr. scores 24 to lead Morgan State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-71

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 24 points as Morgan State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-71 on Saturday, upping the Bears’ winning streak to six.

Worrell shot 7 for 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bears (10-13, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marland Harris added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Elijah Davis pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Dorion Staples and Michael Teal both scored 16 to lead the Hawks (8-17, 4-4). Staples added six rebounds. Zion Obanla totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press