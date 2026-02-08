Skip to main content
Hunter’s 32 lead Central Arkansas over Lipscomb 86-78

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 32 points led Central Arkansas over Lipscomb 86-78 on Saturday night.

Hunter had seven rebounds for the Bears (14-10, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Luke Moore shot 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. The Bears extended their winning streak to seven games.

Grant Asman finished with 25 points for the Bisons (15-10, 8-4). Ross Candelino added 13 points for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

