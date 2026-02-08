Hunter’s 32 lead Central Arkansas over Lipscomb 86-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 32 points led Central Arkansas over Lipscomb 86-78 on Saturday night.

Hunter had seven rebounds for the Bears (14-10, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Luke Moore shot 6 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. The Bears extended their winning streak to seven games.

Grant Asman finished with 25 points for the Bisons (15-10, 8-4). Ross Candelino added 13 points for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press