Gherezgher scores 22 as Northern Kentucky downs Milwaukee 67-62

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Milwaukee 67-62 on Saturday night.

Gherezgher shot 8 for 16, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Norse (15-11, 7-8 Horizon League). LJ Wells scored 12 points and Tae Dozier had 11 points for the Norse, who broke a five-game losing streak.

Chandler Jackson led the way for the Panthers (9-17, 5-10) with 11 points and two steals. Milwaukee also got 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Aaron Franklin. Josh Dixon had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

