Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

McNeese earns 81-64 win over Incarnate Word

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 17 points in McNeese’s 81-64 victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Cowboys (19-5, 12-3 Southland Conference). Jerrell Colbert scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line and added three blocks. Tyshawn Archie shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Cardinals (10-14, 5-10) with 19 points. Harold Woods added 15 points for Incarnate Word. Jordan Pyke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.