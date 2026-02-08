McNeese earns 81-64 win over Incarnate Word

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 17 points in McNeese’s 81-64 victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Cowboys (19-5, 12-3 Southland Conference). Jerrell Colbert scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line and added three blocks. Tyshawn Archie shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Cardinals (10-14, 5-10) with 19 points. Harold Woods added 15 points for Incarnate Word. Jordan Pyke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

