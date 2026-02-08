Skip to main content
Wilson’s 24 lead UC Davis past Cal Poly 67-58

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson’s 24 points helped UC Davis defeat Cal Poly 67-58 on Saturday.

Wilson shot 8 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (15-9, 8-5 Big West Conference). Connor Sevilla scored 19 points, going 6 of 16 (5 for 13 from 3-point range). Carl Daughtery Jr. went 3 of 10 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Jess Esso Essis finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (9-16, 5-8). Hamad Mousa added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Cal Poly. Cayden Ward also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

