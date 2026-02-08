Juan Cranford, MJ Williams lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 100-88

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. had 23 points, MJ Williams scored 22 and Eastern Kentucky beat Stetson 100-88 on Saturday.

Cranford shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (9-16, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Williams made 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists and three steals. Montavious Myrick shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ethan Copeland led the way for the Hatters (8-17, 4-8) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Daniel Macgregor added 19 points and five assists. Collin Kuhl had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press