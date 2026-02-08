Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Juan Cranford, MJ Williams lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 100-88

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. had 23 points, MJ Williams scored 22 and Eastern Kentucky beat Stetson 100-88 on Saturday.

Cranford shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (9-16, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Williams made 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, adding seven assists and three steals. Montavious Myrick shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ethan Copeland led the way for the Hatters (8-17, 4-8) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Daniel Macgregor added 19 points and five assists. Collin Kuhl had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.