Terry, Almodovar lead Southeast Missouri State over Southern Indiana 90-65 for 6th straight victory

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Brendan Terry had 22 points, Luke Almodovar scored 21 and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Indiana 90-65 on Saturday, upping the Redhawks’ winning streak to six.

Terry added eight rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Almodovar made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 10 free throws. Marqueas Bell scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Screaming Eagles (5-19, 2-12) were led by Ismail Habib’s 20 points. Amaree Brown added 17 points and five assists. Cardell Bailey totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

