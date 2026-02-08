Patrick scores 20, Stephen F. Austin knocks off Lamar 84-74

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 20 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 84-74 on Saturday.

Patrick shot 7 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (21-3, 14-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and eight assists. Kam Burton shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to nine games.

Braden East led the way for the Cardinals (12-12, 7-8) with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Lamar also got nine points and six rebounds from Errol White. Eian Lowe had nine points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press