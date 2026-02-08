Skip to main content
Patrick scores 20, Stephen F. Austin knocks off Lamar 84-74

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 20 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 84-74 on Saturday.

Patrick shot 7 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (21-3, 14-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and eight assists. Kam Burton shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Lumberjacks extended their winning streak to nine games.

Braden East led the way for the Cardinals (12-12, 7-8) with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Lamar also got nine points and six rebounds from Errol White. Eian Lowe had nine points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

