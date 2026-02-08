Skip to main content
Graves scores 30 as Santa Clara beats Washington State 96-92

By AP News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Allen Graves scored 30 points as Santa Clara beat Washington State 96-92 on Saturday.

Graves added 13 rebounds for the Broncos (21-5, 12-1 West Coast Conference). Christian Hammond scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 from the field. Bukky Oboye had 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field. The Broncos extended their winning streak to eight games.

Eemeli Yalaho finished with 21 points and four assists for the Cougars (11-15, 6-7). Washington State also got 20 points and two steals from Aaron Glass. ND Okafor had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Santa Clara went into halftime tied with Washington State 49-49.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

