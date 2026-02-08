Skip to main content
Taylor, Harris propel Howard to 85-57 romp over South Carolina State

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III had 24 points, Bryce Harris scored 23 and Howard cruised to an 85-57 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Taylor also had nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Bison (15-9, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Harris made 8 of 10 shots and 6 of 7 free throws, adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Travelle Bryson shot 4 of 8 and scored 11 points.

The Bulldogs (6-17, 4-3) were led by Noah Treadwell with 13 points. Jayden Johnson added 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

