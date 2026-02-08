Williams scores 25, UAPB knocks off Alcorn State 84-77

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams had 25 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 84-77 victory against Alcorn State on Saturday.

Williams had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (10-13, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Mirhosseini added 20 points while shooting 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six assists. Jaquan Scott shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Braves (4-18, 3-7) were led by Davian Williams, who recorded 18 points and three steals. Tycen McDaniels added 12 points and five steals for Alcorn State. Bryson Calamese finished with 11 points as did Nick Woodard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press