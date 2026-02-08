Money Williams guides Montana to 73-68 victory over Idaho

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 14 points to help Montana hold off Idaho 73-68 on Saturday night.

Williams shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Thompson scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Biko Johnson finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (13-11, 5-6). Jack Payne added 12 points and Isaiah Brickner had nine points and three steals.

