Money Williams guides Montana to 73-68 victory over Idaho

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 14 points to help Montana hold off Idaho 73-68 on Saturday night.

Williams shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (14-11, 8-4 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer totaled 13 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Thompson scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Biko Johnson finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (13-11, 5-6). Jack Payne added 12 points and Isaiah Brickner had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

