Mitchell scores 39, Jackson State defeats Mississippi Valley State 97-81

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jayme Mitchell’s 39 points and 13 rebounds led Jackson State over Mississippi Valley State 97-81 on Saturday.

Dorian McMillian scored 23 points and added five rebounds for the Tigers (7-16, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dionjahe Thomas had 13 points.

The Delta Devils (1-22, 0-9) were led in scoring by Michael James, who finished with 32 points, four assists and four steals. Daniel Mayfield added 30 points for Mississippi Valley State. Patrick Punch also had nine points. The loss was the Delta Devils’ 21st in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press