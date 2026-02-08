McEldon’s 17 lead Mount St. Mary’s over Iona 83-76

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke McEldon scored 17 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Iona 83-76 on Saturday night.

McEldon shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (11-15, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Trey Deveaux scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Arlandus Keyes had 15 points and shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Lamin Sabally finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels (14-11, 6-8). CJ Anthony added 14 points and eight assists for Iona. Luke Jungers also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press