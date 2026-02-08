Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Victor Okojie’s double-double propels UMass Lowell to 89-79 victory over Albany

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Okojie had 22 points and 11 rebounds to power UMass Lowell to an 89-79 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Angel Montas added 21 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks (10-15, 5-5 America East Conference). Xavier Spencer shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Amir Lindsey finished with 23 points, seven assists and two steals for the Great Danes (8-17, 4-6). Okechukwu Okeke added 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jaden Kempson finished with 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.