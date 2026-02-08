Skip to main content
Hupstead scores 24, Texas Southern takes down Florida A&M 62-57

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Hupstead had 24 points to help Texas Southern turn back Florida A&M 62-57 on Saturday night.

Hupstead also had nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-14, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bryce Roberts went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Jaylen Wysinger totaled 11 points and four steals.

The Rattlers (8-13, 5-5) were led by Micah Octave with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Antonio Baker added 11 points and four steals, while Jordan Chatman scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

