El Moutaouakkil’s 26 lead Jacksonville State past Kennesaw State 77-58

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 26 points as Jacksonville State beat Kennesaw State 77-58 on Saturday night.

El Moutaouakkil also contributed seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (13-10, 8-4 Conference USA). Jaye Nash shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 19 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. finished with 12 and three steals.

RJ Johnson and Perry Smith Jr. led the Owls (14-9, 6-6) with 12 points apiece. Jaden Harris added 10 points.

El Moutaouakkil led the Gamecocks with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 37-22 at the break. Jacksonville State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

