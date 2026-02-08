Skip to main content
Hamilton, Anderson rally Eastern Washington to 72-71 victory over Montana State

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV had 15 points and Jojo Anderson made a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left to rally Eastern Washington to a 72-71 victory over Montana State on Saturday night.

Hamilton added eight rebounds for the Eagles (7-17, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Powell and Isaiah Moses both scored 11 and Kiree Huie added 10 points.

Jeremiah Davis and Christian King both scored 14 to lead the Bobcats (14-11, 8-4). Jed Miller had 13 points.

Eastern Washington took a 37-34 lead into halftime. Seth Amunrud hit a 3-pointer to give Montana State a one-point lead with 27 seconds remaining.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

