No. 17 Florida beats Texas A&M 86-67 in showdown for Southeastern Conference lead

By AP News
Florida Texas A M Basketball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Thomas Haugh scored 22 points and No. 17 Florida beat Texas A&M 86-67 on Saturday night in a showdown for the Southeastern Conference lead.

The Gators (17-6, 8-2) started three players 6-foot-9 or taller against the Aggies’ four-guard lineup. Texas A&M’s tallest starter was Rashaun Agee at 6-8.

Florida outscored Texas A&M 48-24 in the paint, blocked seven shots and limited the Aggies (17-6, 7-3) to making just nine makes on 25 layups.

Texas A&M held its own on the boards against the Gators, the nation’s top rebounding team, but Florida still had a 50-43 advantage. The Aggies could only turn 19 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

Marcus Hill and Pop Isaacs each had 17 points for Texas A&M.

Isaiah Brown added 12 points for Florida, Urban Klavzar had 11, and Rueben Chinyelu and Xavian Lee each had 10.

The Gators had a week off to prepare for the Aggies and have now won three straight games. A&M has lost two in a row.

Up next

Florida: At Georgia on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M: Hosts Missouri on Wednesday night.

By ALEX MILLER
Associated Press

