Sigiscar, McDowell help Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 62-59 to end 7-game skid

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Andy Sigiscar and Cam McDowell scored 14 points apiece and Tarleton State turned back Southern Utah 62-59 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Sigiscar also had three steals for the Texans (12-12, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). McDowell made 5 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers. DJ Dormu added 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

The Thunderbirds (8-16, 4-7) were led by Elijah Duval with 18 points and seven assists. Jaiden Feroah added 15 points and nine rebounds. Tanner Hayhurst had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

