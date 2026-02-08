O’Donnell, Censori-Hercules rally Portland to 54-53 victory over Seattle University

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James O’Donnell had 13 points and Dante Censori-Hercules hit the game-winning jump shot with one second left to rally Portland to a 54-53 victory over Seattle University on Saturday night.

O’Donnell shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Pilots (12-14, 5-8 West Coast Conference). Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 12 points and six rebounds. Cameron.Williams had 10 points.

Junseok Yeo led the way for the Redhawks (15-10, 4-8) with 14 points. John Christofilis added 13 points and Maleek Arington finished with nine points and three steals.

Williams scored six points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 27-19. O’Donnell scored 11 second-half points to spark the rally.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press