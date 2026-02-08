Skip to main content
Otega Oweh scores 21, Kentucky beats No. 25 Tennessee 74-71

By AP News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 21 points to lead Kentucky to a 74-71 win over No. 25 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to complete a regular-season sweep of the Volunteers. Kentucky won 80-78 at Tennessee on Jan. 17.

Kentucky led for just four minutes and Collin Chandler’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining gave the Wildcats a 71-69 lead. Denzel Aberdeen sank two free throws with 3.7 seconds left for the final margin.

Aberdeen finished with 16 points and Malachi Moreno added 10. Kentucky outscored the Volunteers 41-24 in the second half.

Kentucky honored its 1995-96 national championship team prior to tipoff and brought back the denim uniforms that team wore during “The Untouchables” national title run 30 years ago.

Nate Ament led the Volunteers (16-7, 6-4) with a career-high 29 points. 19 in the first half.

Ament scored 11 straight Tennessee points in a 14-4 run that gave the Volunteers a 28-18 lead with seven minutes remaining in the half. The 6-foot-10 freshman, averaging 24.5 points in the team’s previous four conference games, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and three treys overall during the spurt.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 points. J.P. Estrella had 11 and Bishop Boswell scored 10 for Tennessee.

Up next

Tennessee: Visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Kentucky: Plays Saturday at No. 17 Florida.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By KEITH TAYLOR
Associated Press

