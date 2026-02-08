Jevin Muniz scores 15 off bench to lead Colorado State over San Jose State 65-57

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jevin Muniz scored 15 points off the bench to lead Colorado State to a 65-57 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

Muniz also had six rebounds and five assists for the Rams (13-10, 4-8 Mountain West Conference). Rashaan Mbemba added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Pascarelli scored nine.

Colby Garland scored 21 to lead the Spartans (6-17, 1-11), who have lost six in a row. Pasha Goodarzi added 15 points.

Pascarelli scored six in the first half to help Colorado State take 30-29 lead into the break. The Rams took the lead for good with 17:38 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Brandon Rechsteiner to make it a 35-32 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press