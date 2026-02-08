Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Camper, Weems both score 15 to lead Nevada past Fresno State 69-59

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. and Vaughn Weems scored 15 points apiece to help Nevada beat Fresno State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Camper grabbed five rebounds and Weems added three steals for the Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4 Mountain West Conference). Tyler Rolison had 11 points.

The Bulldogs (11-12, 5-7) were led by DeShawn Gory with 17 points and four assists. Jake Heidbreder and David Douglas Jr. both had 13 points.

Nevada was tied with Fresno State at the half, 28-28, with Weems scoring eight. Rolison’s free throw with 9:51 remaining in the second half gave Nevada the lead for good at 46-45.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.