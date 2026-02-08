Camper, Weems both score 15 to lead Nevada past Fresno State 69-59

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. and Vaughn Weems scored 15 points apiece to help Nevada beat Fresno State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Camper grabbed five rebounds and Weems added three steals for the Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4 Mountain West Conference). Tyler Rolison had 11 points.

The Bulldogs (11-12, 5-7) were led by DeShawn Gory with 17 points and four assists. Jake Heidbreder and David Douglas Jr. both had 13 points.

Nevada was tied with Fresno State at the half, 28-28, with Weems scoring eight. Rolison’s free throw with 9:51 remaining in the second half gave Nevada the lead for good at 46-45.

By The Associated Press