Terri Miller Jr. scores 22 to help Portland State defeat Sacramento State 74-73

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points and Portland State beat Sacramento State 74-73 on Saturday night.

Keyon Kensie Jr. had a go-ahead layup with 1:50 left and both teams went scoreless from there.

Miller added five rebounds for the Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Big Sky Conference). Kensie totaled 14 points and 16 rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Prophet Johnson led the Hornets (9-14, 5-6) with 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mikey Williams added 26 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

