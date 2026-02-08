Dylan Andrews scores career-high 33 to help Boise State fend off New Mexico 91-90

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored a career-high 33 points and Boise State held off New Mexico 91-90 on Saturday night.

Andrews shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (15-9, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). Drew Fielder totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Pearson Carmichael hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

Luke Haupt finished with a career-high 30 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lobos (18-6, 9-4). Jake Hall added 19 points and Uriah Tenette pitched in with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Andrews’ 18-point second half helped Boise State close out the one-point victory.

