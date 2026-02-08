Skip to main content
Aidan Mahaney scores 21 to help UC Santa Barbara top UC Irvine 84-79

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 21 points and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine 84-79 on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (16-8, 9-4 Big West Conference). Colin Smith totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. CJ Shaw shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Anteaters (16-8, 9-3) were led by Andre Henry with 18 points. Kyle Evans added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jurian Dixon pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

