Isaac Johnson scores 20 to help Hawaii hold on for 72-67 victory over UC San Diego

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 20 points to help Hawaii hold on for a 72-67 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Johnson made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors (17-5, 9-3 Big West Conference). He added nine rebounds. Isaac Finlinson had 15 points and reserve Gytis Nemeiksa added 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Tom Beattie scored 14 and Hudson Mayes totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Tritons (16-9, 6-7). Alex Chaikin and Bol Dengdit both scored 11.

Johnson had 17 points and Hawaii led 34-32 at halftime despite scoring the first 11 points of the game. The Rainbow Warriors sank 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 13 seconds to clinch it.

