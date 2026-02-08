Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
66.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Justin Neely scores 24 to lead UNC Greensboro past Furman 67-64

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 24 points and made two free throws with six seconds left to help UNC Greensboro hold off Furman 67-64 on Sunday.

Neely also added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (10-15, 6-6 Southern Conference). Noah Norgaard and Donald Whitehead Jr. both scored 11.

Cooper Bowser led the Paladins (16-9, 7-5) with 20 points and six rebounds. Alex Wilkins totaled 15 points and five assists, while Asa Thomas scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.