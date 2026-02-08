Justin Neely scores 24 to lead UNC Greensboro past Furman 67-64

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 24 points and made two free throws with six seconds left to help UNC Greensboro hold off Furman 67-64 on Sunday.

Neely also added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (10-15, 6-6 Southern Conference). Noah Norgaard and Donald Whitehead Jr. both scored 11.

Cooper Bowser led the Paladins (16-9, 7-5) with 20 points and six rebounds. Alex Wilkins totaled 15 points and five assists, while Asa Thomas scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press