Brooks scores 21, Harris 19 and No. 25 North Carolina women rout Wake Forest for 7th straight win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks scored 21 points, Nyla Harris added 19 and No. 25 North Carolina rolled past Wake Forest 84-56 on Sunday.

North Carolina (20-5, 9-3 ACC) has won seven straight and reached 20 wins for the 34th time in program history.

Wake Forest led 9-6 through the first five minutes before North Carolina hit four 3-pointers — two each from Brooks and Lanie Grant — in a 16-0 run. The Tar Heels led 22-11 heading to the second quarter. Two more 3s from Brooks helped push the lead to 14 points before the Tar Heels settled for a 39-29 advantage at halftime.

Harris scored 11 points in the third quarter and the Tar Heels extended their lead to 65-42 entering the fourth. Carolina’s lead first reached 30 points at 78-48 on a short jumper by Blanca Thomas with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Milan Brown scored 13 points for Wake Forest (13-12, 3-10).

Indya Nivar had nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists for North Carolina. Brooks buried five of the Tar Heels’ 11 3-pointers.

Up next

North Carolina: SMU visits on Thursday.

Wake Forest: at Louisville on Thursday.

