Chance Westry scores 22 to help UAB fend off Rice 71-65

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry had 22 points to guid UAB to a 71-65 victory over Rice on Sunday.

Westry also had nine assists for the Blazers (15-9, 6-5 American Conference). Daniel Rivera totaled 19 points and nine rebounds. Evan Chatman scored 10.

Trae Broadnax led the Owls (10-14, 4-7) with 15 points. Nick Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bodey Howell scored 11.

Rivera had 14 points in the first half for UAB, who led 34-33 at the break. UAB used a 10-0 second-half run come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 59-55 with 6:42 remaining. Westry scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

