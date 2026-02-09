Skip to main content
Pryor, Janneh deliver for Texas A&M women in 72-69 upset victory over No. 21 Alabama

By AP News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points with two clutch free throws late, Fatmata Janneh added a double-double and Texas A&M upset No. 21 Alabama 72-69 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Jessica Timmons had a three-point play to give Alabama a 57-53 lead with 9:34 remaining. Lemyah Hylton hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Ware added a layup to cap a 10-0 run as Texas A&M moved in front 63-57. Timmons did all the scoring in a 7-0 spurt and the Crimson Tide moved ahead 64-63 at 4:11.

Alabama’s Essence Cody was called for a flagrant-1 technical, fouling out with 3:03 left. Ace Austin, who was fouled by Ware prior to the technical, made 1 of 2 free throws before Salese Blow sank two for the technical and the Aggies led 67-65. Pryor and Naomi Jones traded baskets before Janneh made 1 of 2 foul shots for a three-point lead with 21 seconds remaining.

Karly Weathers scored nine seconds later, but Pryor hit two foul shots and Ware blocked a 3-pointer at the other end to preserve the upset.

Pryor added seven assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (9-10, 2-8 Southeastern Conference). Janneh had 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Ware scored 13.

Timmons totaled 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-5). Ta’Mia Scott added 18 points and Cody scored 13 with seven rebounds.

Ware scored six to help Texas A&M take a 14-12 lead after one quarter.

Ware, who had 10 points by halftime, scored on a layup in the final minute and Janneh had a three-point play with two seconds left to give Texas A&M a 34-29 lead at the break.

Scott hit her fourth 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded in the third quarter to give the Tide a one-point lead.

Up next

Texas A&M: At No. 16 Kentucky on Thursday.

Alabama: Hosts No. 11 Oklahoma on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

