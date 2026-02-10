Skip to main content
Tankersley scores 19 as Chicago State defeats Saint Francis 80-75

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Tankersley and Braelon Bush each scored 19 points to help Chicago State defeat Saint Francis 80-75 on Monday.

Tankersley shot 6 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line for the Cougars (5-20, 3-9 Northeast Conference). Bush went 8 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Doyel Cockrill III had 10 points and shot 2 of 13 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Red Flash (6-18, 4-7) were led in scoring by Zion Russell, who finished with 23 points, five assists and two steals. Ahmad Harrison added 18 points and Gestin Liberis had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

