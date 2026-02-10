Tankersley scores 19 as Chicago State defeats Saint Francis 80-75

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Tankersley and Braelon Bush each scored 19 points to help Chicago State defeat Saint Francis 80-75 on Monday.

Tankersley shot 6 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line for the Cougars (5-20, 3-9 Northeast Conference). Bush went 8 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Doyel Cockrill III had 10 points and shot 2 of 13 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Red Flash (6-18, 4-7) were led in scoring by Zion Russell, who finished with 23 points, five assists and two steals. Ahmad Harrison added 18 points and Gestin Liberis had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press