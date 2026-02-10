Aidan Kehoe’s double-double helps Navy beat Bucknell 76-60 for 8th straight victory

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to help Navy defeat Bucknell 76-60 on Monday night to up its winning streak to eight.

Kehoe also had five assists, and three steals for the Midshipmen (20-6, 12-1 Patriot League). Jinwoo Kim hit three 3-pointers and scored 18. Donovan Draper added 14 points.

Achile Spadon totaled 14 points and five steals and Pat Curtin also scored 14 to pace the Bison (8-18, 5-8). Amon Dorries pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Navy took the lead for good with 14:26 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-24 at halftime, with Draper racking up 12 points. Kehoe scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

