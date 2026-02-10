Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams’ 25 lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Jackson State 84-63

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams had 25 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 84-63 win against Jackson State on Monday night.

Williams had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Lions (11-13, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaquan Scott scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Trevon Payton shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Dorian McMillian led the Tigers (7-17, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jayme Mitchell added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Jackson State. Tamarion Hoover also recorded 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.