House, Aligbe help Southern Illinois defeat Indiana State 80-65

By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 14 points and Rolyns Aligbe posted a double-double to help Southern Illinois defeat Indiana State 80-65 on Monday night.

House added five assists for the Salukis (11-14, 5-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Aligbe totaled 13 points and 16 rebounds. Davion Sykes also had 13 points.

The Sycamores (10-15, 3-11) were led by Bruno Alocen with 17 points. Ian Scott added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Camp Wagner scored 11.

Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 9:39 left in the first half. The score was 37-32 at halftime, with House racking up eight points. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 46-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Sykes scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

