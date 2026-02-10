Skip to main content
JT Pettigrew posts double-double to help Valparaiso defeat Drake 81-76

By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — JT Pettigrew had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Valparaiso to an 81-76 victory over Drake on Monday night.

Rakim Chaney added 20 points and six rebounds. for the Beacons (13-12, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Brody Whitaker scored 13.

Jalen Quinn finished with 33 points to pace the Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9). Eli Shetlar added 15 points and Isaiah Carr pitched in with 14 points and two blocks.

Chaney scored 11 points in the first half and Valparaiso trailed 40-38. Pettigrew’s 16-point second half helped Valparaiso close out the five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

