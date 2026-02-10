Skip to main content
AJ Casey scores 28 to help Evansville beat Illinois State 88-80, ending 6-game skid

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Casey had 28 points to help Evansville end a six-game losing streak with an 88-80 victory over Illinois State on Monday night.

Casey added five rebounds for the Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Bryce Quinet scored 17 points and Leif Moeller hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Landon Moore topped the Redbirds (16-9, 8-6) with 16 points. Ty’Reek Coleman scored 14 and Landon Wolf finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Evansville took the lead with 11:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Casey led with 14 points for a 45-32 advantage at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

