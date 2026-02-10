Skip to main content
Garcia scores 18 to help McNeese hold off Houston Christian 73-69

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jovohn Garcia had 18 points to help McNeese hold on for a 73-69 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Garcia shot 8 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (20-5, 13-3 Southland Conference). Larry Johnson scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Tyshawn Archie had 11 points.

Demari Williams led the Huskies (8-17, 4-12) with 16 points. D’Aundre Samuels and Ryan Bartley both had 15 points with Samuels adding four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

