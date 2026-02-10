Johnson scores 31, Bradley ends Belmont’s 9-game winning streak with 95-84 victory in OT

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson had 31 points and Bradley scored the final 12 points in overtime to beat Belmont 95-84 on Monday night, ending the Bruins’ nine-game winning streak.

Johnson also had seven assists and three steals for the Braves (17-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Alex Huibregtse hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Timoty van der Knaap sank three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Drew Scharnowski led the way for the Bruins (22-4, 12-3) with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Lundblade added 16 points and five assists. Aidan Noyes had 14 points.

Huibregtse scored nine points in the first half and Bradley went into halftime trailing 33-31. Huibregtse nailed a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to force OT tied at 80.

Van der Knaap hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite the 12-0 game-ending run over the final three minutes of OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press