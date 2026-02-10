Williams, Wessler guide UNC Wilmington past Charleston 76-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Greedy Williams scored 16 points and Patrick Wessler posted a double-double as UNC Wilmington beat Charleston 76-64 on Monday night.

Williams shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (20-4, 9-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Wessler totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds. Christian May scored 14.

Jlynn Counter had 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Cougars (16-9, 9-3), who had a five-game winning streak end. Christian Reeves added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Davis Jr. scored 11.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 18:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Williams led with 11 points for a 42-32 advantage at the break. UNC Wilmington pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press