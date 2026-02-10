Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams, Wessler guide UNC Wilmington past Charleston 76-64

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Greedy Williams scored 16 points and Patrick Wessler posted a double-double as UNC Wilmington beat Charleston 76-64 on Monday night.

Williams shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (20-4, 9-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Wessler totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds. Christian May scored 14.

Jlynn Counter had 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Cougars (16-9, 9-3), who had a five-game winning streak end. Christian Reeves added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Davis Jr. scored 11.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 18:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Williams led with 11 points for a 42-32 advantage at the break. UNC Wilmington pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.